Pepper record that belongs to this New Jersey farm

New Jersey is home to so many great and wonderful things. No matter where you look, you're bound to find something amazing.

Take our parks and farms, for example. They are the prime example as to why they call us The Garden State in the first place.

On the park's side, there's Deep Cut Gardens, located in Monmouth County. Here you'll find some incredible vegetation, as well as a giant maze you can walk through.

It's really a place worth checking out, especially when the weather begins to warm up. Sure, winter is also beautiful, but you won't be able to take in the colorful sights of the flowers until we start to head into the spring.

Speaking of beautiful landscaping, there's also Grounds For Sculpture in Mercer County. Here, you'll find even more amazing plants and vegetation, all sculpted to look like people and objects.

Those are just a couple of examples of what gives the Garden State its reputation. But of course, we can't forget about those gardens... or farms for that matter.

One such farm not only helps make The Garden State what it is, but it does so in world-record fashion. And this record-breaking place can be found in Stockton, NJ.

From the front, it might not look so grand but don't be fooled. Cross Country Nurseries is a record holder for all the right reasons.

According to their website, chileplants.com, Cross Country Nurseries offers "the world's largest selection of sweet and hot pepper plants, with a huge selection of tomatoes, and eggplants." That's right. Most pepper plant options in the world can be found right here in The Garden State.

They also distribute their peppers worldwide and will happily assist you with your garden needs. They are, however, a seasonal business opening Saturday, April 20 for the 2024 season.

With that said, opening day this spring can't get here soon enough. People from all over travel great distances to check out and purchase some of the over 500 varieties of pepper plants they sell.

But even during the off-season, you can still purchase seeds for your own garden via their website. Not only that, but you can also check out the descriptions and learn about the many varieties of pepper seeds they offer.

And for a brief period, you'll be able to check out the greenhouses as planting season gets underway. The largest variety anywhere on the planet right here in Hunterdon County.

Cross Country Nurseries is located at 199 Kingwood Locktown Rd in Stockton, NJ, about an hour from Philadelphia and New York City, near the Delaware River.

Once they open for the spring season, you'll only have a small opportunity to visit the greenhouses, so plan your trip accordingly. The spring season runs from April 20 through May 26, 2024 (click/tap here for hours).

