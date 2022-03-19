Deep Cut Gardens: One of NJ's most colorful county parks

Spring is finally here, New Jersey. A time to get outside and enjoy the great weather that awaits.

For me, one of the best ways to enjoy the great weather is to explore our county parks. No matter the time of year, they always have something to offer.

But something has to be said about the warmer weather, as that's when our parks truly come to life. This is especially true with one of New Jersey's most beautiful county parks.

Deep Cut Gardens is located in Middletown, Monmouth County. It is by far one of the most colorful parks you'll visit around the state, especially as we get deeper into New Jersey's growing season.

To help you plan for the warmer weather, here's a look back at a trip I took with my sons during the spring of 2020. Trust me, these photos don't do it justice. This place is absolutely incredible in person.

