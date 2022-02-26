How to find dinosaur fossils in Monmouth County, NJ

I'm not exactly a paleontologist. I'm not even sure I spelled it right. But in all my years in the area, I never knew how close I might be to dinosaur fossils.

It turns out that looking for dinosaur fossils is just around the corner for most, right in Monmouth County, at Big Brook Park.

How thrilled would your kids be knowing they can look for actual dinosaur bones that close to home? That's just so cool to me.

We did a little research, and the Fossil Guy explains what you might be able to find if you head to Big Brook Park.

He says you can find Cretaceous Fossil Shark Teeth, which are over 60 million years old. Or maybe you'll find a Mosasaur tooth like the one in the picture on the Fossil Guy website.

Remember, the Garden State did have its share of dinosaurs way back when, including the Hadrosaurus, our state dinosaur.

And here's the information on Big Brook Nature Reserve. It's at 95 Hillsdale Rd. in Colts Neck. And there are some rules you need to follow when looking, so check out the Monmouth County Park System website for details on all of those.

This is exciting stuff for kids, families, and paleontologist wanna-be's. (I'm still not sure if I'm spelling that right)

Get the details, dates you can give this a try, and take advantage and happy hunting! I love Monmouth County! I'm so excited about this. I wish I knew about it years ago.

