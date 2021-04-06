A colorful trip to gorgeous Deep Cut Gardens in Middletown

Shawn Michaels

We recently visited a wonderful park that I can not believe we had never heard of. Guess you learn something new everyday and this past weekend we learned about beautiful Deep Cut Gardens. The gardens are part of the Monmouth County Park system.

Deep Cut Gardens is a free 54-acre park in Middletown, Monmouth County. Open to the public with beautiful displays, greenhouses and a horticulture center with all kinds of information.

Deep Cut Gardens Middletown New Jersey

Trip to Deep Cut Gardens in Middletown, NJ

Take the family and walk the garden grounds and see beautiful natural displays. Things are beginning to bloom at Deep Cut Gardens, but we will return in Summer to see everything bursting with color.

Be sure to take a trip through the greenhouse at Deep Cut Gardens, it is full of beautiful blooming plants. Everything from cactus to orchids — there is plenty to see. Bring your camera because there are lots of things to photograph. There are approximately 54 acres of gardens at this park.

There are picnic tables, so as weather continues to improve, pack a lunch and experience Deep Cut Gardens.

Deep Cut Gardens is located at 152 Red Hill Road, Middletown, NJ 07748

For more information call the Deep Cut Gardens Horticultural Center at 732-671-6050.

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in New Jersey

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New Jersey using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.
Filed Under: Deep Cut Gardens, Middletown, Monmouth County Park System, Photographs, shawn michaels, wobm
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top