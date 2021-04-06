A colorful trip to gorgeous Deep Cut Gardens in Middletown

We recently visited a wonderful park that I can not believe we had never heard of. Guess you learn something new everyday and this past weekend we learned about beautiful Deep Cut Gardens. The gardens are part of the Monmouth County Park system.

Deep Cut Gardens is a free 54-acre park in Middletown, Monmouth County. Open to the public with beautiful displays, greenhouses and a horticulture center with all kinds of information.

Deep Cut Gardens Middletown New Jersey Trip to Deep Cut Gardens in Middletown, NJ

Take the family and walk the garden grounds and see beautiful natural displays. Things are beginning to bloom at Deep Cut Gardens, but we will return in Summer to see everything bursting with color.

Be sure to take a trip through the greenhouse at Deep Cut Gardens, it is full of beautiful blooming plants. Everything from cactus to orchids — there is plenty to see. Bring your camera because there are lots of things to photograph. There are approximately 54 acres of gardens at this park.

There are picnic tables, so as weather continues to improve, pack a lunch and experience Deep Cut Gardens.

Deep Cut Gardens is located at 152 Red Hill Road, Middletown, NJ 07748

For more information call the Deep Cut Gardens Horticultural Center at 732-671-6050.