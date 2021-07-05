This structure has been around for a while but it only caught my eye several weeks ago... where have I been?

It may be a simple answer but you can’t blame me for asking. What is this little building in Toms River? Or maybe more appropriately, what was it?

This little building is located along Route 37 East in Toms River, near Clifton Avenue.

At first sight, I thought for some reason it may have been a convenience store, but that would have been a tiny store. Then I thought it might be part of a gas station. Possibly a car wash? It kind of looks like a Photomat location, remember those? You would drop off your camera film for development... could that be the answer?

Shawn Michaels

It’s not a big deal, but after wondering what this was, I need to find out!

So if you are familiar with what this location used to be, I would love to hear what it was and who knows maybe someone will know what it may become in the future?

WHERE DID THEY GO? Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America