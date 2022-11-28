Outstanding Christmas Tree Farms in NJ to cut down your own tree

Fake Christmas tree vs real Christmas tree, that’s the real debate between New Jerseyans during this time of year.

Pros of having a real Christmas tree are the smell of pine which is a winner for many people, and family tradition of course. But there are cons like pine needles all over the house, allergens, and the risk of bringing some creepy crawler friends into your home.

If you’re into real trees to celebrate Christmas, I’m sure you make it a Christmas tradition to go with your family to pick out the perfect one.

I’m no expert at this as I am a fan of artificial trees (I can’t stand the smell of pine or cleaning up the loose needles, bah humbug), but a friend of mine makes it a thing every year to go with her husband and kids to cut down their family Christmas tree.

The dilemma this year is to find a different tree farm to visit.

Luckily New Jersey is full of farms for you to either cut down your own tree or buy one ready to go.

And the best part about it is that most farms have refreshments and even some seasonal fun like wagon rides and a visit from Santa.

Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, it’s time for full-on Christmas mode and if you haven’t put your tree and decorations up yet, this list of farms should help with the tree part.

We asked around and here are the Christmas tree farms in New Jersey that you recommend:

Keris Tree Farm & Christmas Shop in Allentown

Littleworth Farm in Petersburg

Anne Ellen Christmas Tree Farm in Manalapan

Wenz Christmas Tree Farm in Absecon

Exley’s Christmas Tree Farms in Sewell and Monroeville

Lazy Susan Tree Farm in Robbinsville

Cedar Grove Christmas Trees in Cedar Grove

Brookside Farms in Belle Mead

