Top 5 NJ farms that deliver their products to your doorstep

We reminisced on the show Wednesday talking about home delivery for everything from milk to pretzels.

My friend Mark Taylor from Florham Park reminded me about Charles Chips, the company that delivered potato chips to your door in a famous tin container.

A quick Google search revealed that the company is still in business and as strong as ever using the same tin container that I remembered seeing at my grandparents' house as they would buy the product and then repurpose the container to hold everything from plants to family photos.

The idea of quality products delivered to your home is outstanding. The key is quality.

As a family, we're done with processed foods, seed oils, and "ultra-pasteurized" milk. We're looking to eventually skip the supermarket altogether and only eat locally sourced organic foods.

That journey has already started!

Caller Laurie recommended a company OMC Farm Fresh Dairy which delivers dairy in North Jersey.

Caller Mike recommended Udderly Delicious in Hillsborough.

Caller Emily had a tip for our listeners with her discovery of home delivery for vegetables, herbs, and fruit from Flocktown Farms in Pittstown.

As you know, we've been getting fruits and vegetables delivered weekly from our friends at JustFarmed in Westfield.

We also learned about a Monmouth County Farm delivery dairy called Two River Dairy.

So get ready to enjoy locally sourced vegetables, fruit, and milk. Healthy, cost-effective, and delivered right to your door!

