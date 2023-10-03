Smart Development & Family Farms working In Cumberland County, NJ

New Jersey needs to embrace smart development and bring jobs and tax revenue to local towns.

On the show Monday, we discussed a warehouse project in Howell which is being vigorously opposed by the neighbors and small family farms in the area.

They have a great point about the disruption to this rural community with the major warehouse project bringing in hundreds of trucks every day.

Since the warehouse creates jobs and tax revenue, it would be great if the land assessment to all improved property, including the farmers dwelling.

We need to implement a farm-to-cafeteria program in our schools as well as empower family farms to participate in CTE education in county schools and micro schools.

One of the best examples of 'smart development' is found in Millville, Cumberland County.

My friend Joe Nitti, owns Commercial Realty Partners (CRP) based in Edison, Middlesex County. CRP is a veteran-owned company and has helped create jobs and revenue for local business and the state for the past several years.

The latest project led by the skilled team at CRP is a project on land owned by the city that has been left unused since World War II.

It includes 5 million square feet of warehouse space, a 200+ room hotel, office buildings, daycare, restaurants and every other convenience and necessity required to support a vibrant working force.

The city benefits from major tax revenue and incredible economic opportunities for the residents.

The project is a welcomed development and should be used as an example in other counties of how locals can partner with developers for the benefit of all.

