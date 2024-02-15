Online sale of pricey sneakers ends in shooting in Howell, NJ
HOWELL — A person selling his sneakers online was robbed by a gunman who opened fire on Tuesday afternoon.
Giancarlo Nevarez, of the Clarksburg section of Millstone, was contacted by the victim via a social media platform offering to sell him several pairs of high-end sneakers, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
The two agreed to meet at a location in the 4200 block of Route 9 South.
When the victim presented the sneakers for examination, Navarez showed a gun, fired a shot and took off with the sneakers. The victim was not struck and no one was injured, according to Santiago.
Safe place to sell
Nevarez was charged with first-degree armed robbery, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. He has not been arrested.
Santiago asked anyone with information to call the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or Howell Police Department at 732-938-4111.
The Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office has created a safe exchange zone at their office on Kozloski Road in Freehold for internet transactions which are monitored 24 hours a day. The marked spaces of their parking lot can be used for the exchange of goods, child custody issues or to conduct private property transactions.
