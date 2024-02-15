💲 The victim agreed to a meeting to sell several pairs of high-end sneakers

💲 The buyer fired a weapon

💲The Monmouth County Sheriff's Office offers safe zones for internet sales

HOWELL — A person selling his sneakers online was robbed by a gunman who opened fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Giancarlo Nevarez, of the Clarksburg section of Millstone, was contacted by the victim via a social media platform offering to sell him several pairs of high-end sneakers, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.

The two agreed to meet at a location in the 4200 block of Route 9 South.

When the victim presented the sneakers for examination, Navarez showed a gun, fired a shot and took off with the sneakers. The victim was not struck and no one was injured, according to Santiago.

Safe exchange zone sign at the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office. Safe exchange zone sign at the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office. loading...

Safe place to sell

Nevarez was charged with first-degree armed robbery, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. He has not been arrested.

Santiago asked anyone with information to call the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or Howell Police Department at 732-938-4111.

The Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office has created a safe exchange zone at their office on Kozloski Road in Freehold for internet transactions which are monitored 24 hours a day. The marked spaces of their parking lot can be used for the exchange of goods, child custody issues or to conduct private property transactions.

