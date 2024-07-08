Veterans at Normandy Beach, NJ honoring America
As you can imagine, the Fourth was a busy, busy holiday in the Spadea household. Most of the events Jodi and I attended across the state were all about honoring veterans and celebrating American greatness.
It was a true honor to be invited back to Normandy Beach, Ocean County by the "Flag Raising Committee" to address the more than 2,000 residents and guests.
This year I was welcomed in by Lieutenant Bob Mrozek and board member Michael Gardner. Lt. Mrozek introduced me to the crowd along with Veteran Naval Officer Jack Scott. My remarks were brief, talking about the value of service, sacrifice, and patriotism.
I also mentioned a recurring theme that it is outrageous that our nation has an open border and has created sanctuaries for illegals while there are veterans who are homeless, jobless and in need of health care. Time for our nation to get our priorities straight.
I'm looking forward to continuing the annual tradition with the veterans and community in Normandy Beach and look forward to next year.
In the meantime, you can help the cause as this is an all-volunteer group. The flag raised this year by the local fire department was donated after flying at the Freedom Tower in Manhattan.
Please send inquiries and checks to:
4th of July Celebrations, PO Box 93, Normandy Beach, NJ 08739
LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.