4 top butcher shops in NJ to get the best meat

Everyone needs a butcher!

The best way to buy meat is to go to a guy that understands the cuts and the quality of meat.

I remember my grandmother going to the local butcher in Westmont, NJ when I was growing up. We never bought meat from a supermarket.

What's interesting is how things go full circle. Nothing against supermarkets but prepackaged meat wrapped in plastic is not appealing.

If you've been listening over the course of the past couple of months, you know that we've discovered raw milk and local meat.

Shopping for food locally is the best way to go to avoid the processing and preservatives that in my opinion have ruined food over the past few decades.

I read about one butcher shop in NJ that is being recognized by Guy Fieri from Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.

Known for their choice of meats and top-rated cheesesteaks, if you're at the South Jersey Shore, you want to check out Earnest and Son!

Here are a few more butcher shops deserving your business:

Palmer Quality Meats in Neptune, NJ

Victors Meat Market in Hamilton, NJ

B&M Market in Park Ridge, NJ

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

