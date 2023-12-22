Should Bill Spadea quit his day job? Take the poll

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow burst into the studio with what we thought was the best news of the day, week, and maybe even month.

A report on TV earlier reported that there was a place in Philly selling raclette cheesesteaks. This certainly helped erase the image of the Lutefisk. Lutefisk translates from Norwegian into "Lye-Fish". It's as gross as you think.

Back to the great news.

Raclette is one of our favorites. Combined with a Philly cheesesteak...perfection.

Dan couldn't remember the name of the place so I did what I do and asked our listeners for help.

Wendy from Cinnaminson called and said she knew the place. But the news was not happy news. As if it wasn't bad enough that it was a pop-up food stand only around in the German Christmas Village in Love Park until Christmas Eve, but there is no cheesesteak.

The raclette is combined with a prosciutto or salami sandwich. I'm sure it's very good, but once you have raclette cheese steak in your head, nothing compares.

After sharing the news with our news anchor Eric Scott, I started thinking about a world without raclette cheesesteaks and concluded that if they don't currently exist, I may have to leave and open a food truck to solve this injustice.

