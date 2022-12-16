Wild video of off-duty NJ cop tackling suspect in his neighborhood

Two #BlueFriday honorees this Friday.

Lt. Michael DeGrazio was patrolling in Montclair last month when he observed a man wearing all dark clothing walking the streets late at night.

After losing sight of the man, he heard screaming and saw the man running full speed.

Lt. DeGrazio ordered him to stop and after the suspect refused and kept running DeGrazio pursued him on foot.

Our video comes in when Montclair police Officer Kevin Ortiz was seen on his own lawn, off duty, putting up Christmas lights when he observed the suspect running past his house.

Via Pat Colligan president NJSPBA Via Pat Colligan president NJSPBA loading...

He saw the lieutenant in full uniform giving chase and immediately turned and pursued.

The suspect turned and pointed a weapon at the officer.

Officer Ortiz acted immediately, striking the suspect and forcing him to drop the weapon.

Officer Kevin Ortiz (left) and Lieutenant Michael DeGrazio (right) / Photos courtesy of Lieutenant Terence Turner from the Montclair Police Department Officer Kevin Ortiz (left) and Lieutenant Michael DeGrazio (right) / Photos courtesy of Lieutenant Terence Turner from the Montclair Police Department loading...

The suspect was arrested and is now facing weapons and other charges.

Thanks to the situational awareness, courage and quick action of these two heroes, an armed suspect is off the street.

Here's an excerpt from the Montclair PD release:

"As Lieutenant DeGrazio and Officer Ortiz were placing the suspect under arrest, Montclair Police Dispatch transmitted over the air that an armed robbery just occurred on Stonebridge Road. The victim in that robbery reported that he was on a ladder outside of his home fixing a security light. While on the ladder, he was approached by the suspect who pointed a handgun at the victim and said, “Give me the keys to the car”. The suspect was shaking the ladder with his left hand and had the handgun in his right hand. The victim began to scream at which time the suspect fled on foot towards Graham Terrace where he was intercepted by Lieutenant DeGrazio." - Montclair PD Press Release

Check out the chase video here:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

