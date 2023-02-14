You voted and here are the results — it’s the best pizza in NJ

One thing about New Jersey that you simply can't top is the pizza. Maybe it's the water, maybe it's in the air, maybe it's the Jersey edge of the pizza chef.

Whatever the answer, it's clear that as so many people move out of the Garden State, one of the things they miss the most is the pizza.

On Monday I wrote about the absolutely outstanding pizza I had at Cafe Bello, yes, shrimp, vodka sauce, and cheesy pizza totally works! Thought I'd add to the list with feedback from YOU.

Here were the top five from our listeners:

Jersey Pizza Boys in Avenel

Klee's Bar & Grill in Seaside Heights

Uproot in Warren

Sciortino's in Perth Amboy

Nicola Pizzeria in Lambertville

If you love pizza, did you know New Jersey holds a Pizza Bowl:

Scenes from Jersey Pizza Joint's Pizza Bowl III

The best wood-fired pizza in NJ can come from your own kitchen I finally made the decision to invest in a wood-fired pizza oven.

