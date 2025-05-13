Trump backs Jack for NJ Gov — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Tuesday:

Exterior of the Alpha School on the campus of

🚨K9 units searched the property of St. Aloysius Catholic Church

🚨It was the second bomb threat in Jackson in four days

JACKSON — Jackson police said an "explosive device" was reported Monday at the Alpha School that shares the property of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. All buildings on the property on Bennetts Mills Road were evacuated and searched by K9 units.

There was a heightened police presence at Camp Joy, the Crawford-Rodriguez and Johnson elementary schools, according to the Jackson school district.

The church property was cleared just before noon.

The Alpha School is a private school that provides educational, vocational, and support services for students with special needs.

NJ Transit train at Hamilton Station, Shakira

🚆NJ Transit engineers may start a strike Friday after midnight

🚆No bus or train service will be provided for Shakira's concert

🚆Talks with the NMB were 'constructive,' according to NJ Transit

The impact of a possible work stoppage by NJ Transit is already being felt several days out as talks continue.

Members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen have threatened to walk off the job by 12:01 a.m. Friday, if a contract agreement is not reached with NJ Transit.

NJ Transit on Monday announced it will not offer train or bus service for the Shakira concerts May 15 and 16 due the potential of a strike. The May 15 show is sold out. The agency also renewed its call for those who can to work from home in the event of a strike to reserve available service for essential workers.

Both sides met Monday with the National Mediation Board (NMB) in Washington as both sides seem to be far apart and have accused the other of making untruthful statements about offers and counteroffers. NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri said Monday's discussion was "constructive."

“We want to thank the National Mediation Board for convening today’s meeting," Kolluri said in a written statement. "We look forward to continuing negotiations in good faith. To respect the collective bargaining process, we will not be sharing any additional details publicly at this time.”

Jack Ciattarelli appears against raising the tipped worker wage

👍 President Trump endorsed Jack Ciattarelli for governor of NJ

👍 Is the GOP primary race effectively over?

👍 Bill Spadea says he's not going anywhere

The president has spoken; his preferred pick for New Jersey's next governor is known.

In a social media post Monday evening, Donald Trump endorsed former assemblyman and 2021 GOP gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli.

“Jack Ciattarelli is a terrific America First Candidate running to be the next Governor of a State that I love, NEW JERSEY!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Ciattarelli wrote on social media that he was “truly humbled and honored to receive President Trump’s very strong endorsement."

Many political observers believe the Trump endorsement is the death blow to Ciattarelli's chief rival, former radio host Bill Spadea.

Both men had been courting the president's blessing for weeks. Now that Trump has taken sides, some republicans have suggested Spadea should drop out of the race and endorse Ciattarelli.

Spadea, however, says he is not going anywhere.

“Donald Trump’s endorsement comes after a years long effort by Jack to lie about his own record. My resolve to fight for the people of New Jersey has never been greater,” Spadea said in a statement last night.

“I intend to continue fighting for the America First agenda because that is what’s best for the state and our nation.”

Spadea also noted that many of Trump's endorsed candidates have gone on to lose their elections.

New Jersey drones, President Biden, President Trump

🚨 Newly released federal documents explain New Jersey drone sightings

🚨 The White House had answers and didn't release them

🚨 Read the full report below

It appears the mystery of drones over New Jersey was never much of a mystery for federal officials. But new documents suggest they kept most of the important details hidden from the public.

The mass hysteria over New Jersey drone sightings began in November 2024. Reports came from all over: Federal lawmakers, state legislators, local mayors, and social media posts contributed.

And there were real-world consequences to the widespread fears.

Thanks to the drone scare, dangerous incidents in New Jersey of people pointing lasers at planes spiked. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there were 59 incidents in December 2024 — that's more than the 49 incidents recorded for all of 2023.

Varda Ben Baruch, whose grandson Edan Alexander is held hostage in the Gaza Strip by Hamas militants, poses for a portrait in his bedroom at home in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

🔴 NJ native released by Hamas

🔴 Edan Alexander turned over to Israeli forces

🔴 Family travels to Israel to see him

An Israeli-American soldier held hostage for more than 19 months in the Gaza Strip was released Monday, Hamas said, in a goodwill gesture toward the Trump administration that could lay the groundwork for a new ceasefire with Israel.

The Israeli military confirmed that Edan Alexander had been turned over to the Red Cross and was being brought to Israeli forces. Israeli authorities did not provide details.

Wearing shirts emblazoned with his name, Alexander's extended family gathered in Tel Aviv to watch the release. They cheered and chanted his name when the military said he was free. His grandmother, Varda Ben Baruch, beamed. In Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square, hundreds of people broke out into cheers.

In Edan Alexander’s hometown of Tenafly, New Jersey people gathered in the streets around Huyler Park with yellow “welcome home” and “bring them home” signs and set up a large video screen with a live newsfeed from Israel. Supporters have gathered every Friday to march for the hostages’ release.

Shirly Zaifman, whose children went to school with Alexander, said the 21-year-old is funny, smart and athletic, and that his family is an important part of the town.

