🚆NJ Transit engineers may start a strike Friday after midnight

🚆No bus or train service will be provided for Shakira's concert

🚆Talks with the NMB were 'constructive,' according to NJ Transit

The impact of a possible work stoppage by NJ Transit is already being felt several days out as talks continue.

Members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen have threatened to walk off the job by 12:01 a.m. Friday, if a contract agreement is not reached with NJ Transit.

NJ Transit on Monday announced it will not offer train or bus service for the Shakira concerts May 15 and 16 due the potential of a strike. The May 15 show is sold out. The agency also renewed its call for those who can to work from home in the event of a strike to reserve available service for essential workers.

Both sides met Monday with the National Mediation Board (NMB) in Washington as both sides seem to be far apart and have accused the other of making untruthful statements about offers and counteroffers. NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri said Monday's discussion was "constructive."

“We want to thank the National Mediation Board for convening today’s meeting," Kolluri said in a written statement. "We look forward to continuing negotiations in good faith. To respect the collective bargaining process, we will not be sharing any additional details publicly at this time.”

NJ Transit notice about service to the Shakira concert at MetLife Stadium. NJ Transit notice about service to the Shakira concert at MetLife Stadium (NJ Transit) loading...

NJ Transit contingency plan

No mention was made about the five Beyoncé concerts at MetLife scheduled May 22 to May 29. NJ Transit usually provides extra train service for events with crowds of over 50,000.

Kolluri said that if a strike is called, NJ Transit's contingency plan for its rail service will provide service to only 20% of its riders at a cost of $4 million per day.

NJ Transit Rail Contingency Plan Buses, light rail, PATH will run.

Current NJ Transit bus lines to be enhanced to focus service into New York

Four Park and Rides with supplemental bus service will operate from stations in Secaucus, Hamilton and Woodbridge plus the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel

No midday, late-night, weekend or reverse commute service will operate on these Park & Ride routes.

Riders who can work from home are encouraged to do so NJ TRANSIT will enhance peak period service on existing New York bus routes in close proximity to rail stations. The routes are as follows: Northeast Corridor: 108, 112, 115 and 129 bus routes

North Jersey Coast Line: 116 and 133/135 bus routes

Raritan Valley Line: 112 and 113 bus routes

Morris & Essex Lines: 107 bus route

Montclair-Boonton Lines: 193 and 324 bus routes

Main/Bergen County Lines: 145, 163, 164 and 190 bus routes

Pascack Valley Line: 163, 164 and 165 bus routes

Port Authority contingency plan

The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey said that some private carriers will be moving to a temporary location to accommodate additional NJ Transit arrivals and departures. The Lincoln Tunnel executive bus lane will expand its hours if needed.

PATH will maintain a regular schedule in the event of a strike.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ Memorial Day Parades 2025 (Alphabetical) New Jersey remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day with parades, solemn services, reenactments and fairs. Most events take place Monday, May 26 unless otherwise noted and are subject to change without notice here.

Add your community's parade to our list with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2025 schedule Please check back often as additional street fairs may be added or revised as the year progresses. All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant