🚉Both sides are optimistic a strike can be averted

🚉Contract talks continue on Friday

🚉If a strike occurs NJ Transit's contingency plan won't take effect until Monday

Both sides have expressed optimism that an agreement will be reached to avoid a walkout by NJ Transit engineers at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

During a rally by Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen members outside NJ Transit headquarters Wednesday night, General Chairman Tom Haas said he was "hopeful" an agreement would be reached.

NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri told the board he was “supremely optimistic” about a deal being reached before the deadline. There was a six-and-a-half-hour negotiating session on Wednesday and another is scheduled for Thursday.

“We reached a deal once before and I think we can do it again as long as we remember this principle: It has to be fair to the employees and also has to be fair for the taxpayers," Kolluri said.

If a strike is called, rail commuters would be completely on their own as NJ Transit's contingency plan does not take effect until Monday. Buses and light rail are not affected by the strike.

ALSO READ: NJ to NYC commuters stressed about rail service can take ferries

'Very good deal'

During his “Ask Governor Murphy” program on public radio, Gov. Phil Murphy said he is “deeply involved” in negotiations and is “intimately involved and engaged.”

The governor said the union has been offered a “very good deal with significantly more income,” but didn't rule out additional money being offered to the engineers but he was not specific.

Wages have been the main sticking point of the negotiations. The union claims its members earn an average salary of $113,000 a year and says an agreement could be reached if Kolluri agrees to an average yearly salary of $170,000.

NJ Transit leadership disputes the union's data, saying the engineers have average total earnings of $135,000 annually, with the highest earners exceeding $200,000.

SMART union leadership reminded its members that it is not involved in the dispute and they are expected to report for work.

Kolluri said that if a strike is called, NJ Transit's contingency plan for its rail service will accommodate only 20% of its riders at a cost of $4 million per day.

Ticket machines at NJ Transit's Hamilton station warn of a possible strike 5/14/25 Ticket machines at NJ Transit's Hamilton station warn of a possible strike 5/14/25 (Annette Petriccione, Townsquare Media) loading...

NJ Transit Rail Contingency Plan

Buses, light rail, PATH will run.

Current NJ Transit bus lines to be enhanced to focus service on New York

Four Park and Rides with supplemental bus service will operate from stations in Secaucus, Hamilton and Woodbridge plus the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel

No midday, late-night, weekend or reverse commute service will operate on these Park & Ride routes.

Riders who can work from home are encouraged to do so

NJ TRANSIT will enhance peak period service on existing New York bus routes in close proximity to rail stations. The routes are as follows:

Northeast Corridor: 108, 112, 115 and 129 bus routes



North Jersey Coast Line: 116 and 133/135 bus routes



Raritan Valley Line: 112 and 113 bus routes



Morris & Essex Lines: 107 bus route



Montclair-Boonton Lines: 193 and 324 bus routes



Main/Bergen County Lines: 145, 163, 164 and 190 bus routes



Pascack Valley Line: 163, 164 and 165 bus routes

Map shows alternative bus service offered by NJ Transit in the event of a strike Map shows alternative bus service offered by NJ Transit in the event of a strike (NJ Transit) loading...

Port Authority contingency plan

The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey said that some private carriers will be moving to a temporary location to accommodate additional NJ Transit arrivals and departures. The Lincoln Tunnel executive bus lane will expand its hours if needed.

PATH will maintain a regular schedule in the event of a strike.

Middletown Mayor Tony Perry said that all parking permit fees at any of the Route 36 bus lots will be waived during a strike.

