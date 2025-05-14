💻 The Chromebook Challenge can destroy a laptop

Some New Jersey students trying a TikTok challenge called the “Chromebook Challenge” could not only find themselves in legal and financial trouble but also risk their health.

The challenge involves students sticking a piece of metal like a paperclip, graphite or push pin in the USB port of their school-issued laptop in order to cause sparks and possibly set it on fire. Several New Jersey police departments and school districts have issued warnings about the potential consequences of the challenge.

Police in Belleville told News 12 that a laptop started to smoulder, causing smoke to come from a classroom and the school to be evacuated Thursday morning. A 15-year-old student was charged with third-degree arson and criminal mischief after police determined he had taken the challenge.

The challenge was addressed by the Lincoln Park Middle School in Morris County in a letter to parents, according to NorthJersey.com Students were warned that it is considered an act of vandalism and could be treated as arson if a fire develops. The letter said that students would be on the hook for repair or replacement, as the insurance on the laptop doesn't cover that type of damage.

The Henry Hudson Regional School District said that the stunt can irreparably damage a Chromebook.

Laptop damaged by participants in the Chromebook TikTok challenge. Laptop damaged by participants in the Chromebook TikTok challenge. (New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services) loading...

Danger of thermal runaway

New Hampshire's state fire marshal, Sean Toomey, said there have been 15 reported cases of the stunt in his state. He warned that the lithium-ion battery in the Chromebook can quickly go into thermal runaway and release toxic gases into a room.

"When damaged, lithium-ion batteries are extremely volatile. Do not intentionally puncture, crush, or burn these batteries. Never dispose of them in household trash or regular recycling bins. If a damaged battery is identified, stop using the device immediately, move it away from flammable materials, and contact the appropriate authority," Toomey said on the agency's Facebook page.

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services in its warning advised not to try extinguishing the fire using water as special techniques are required.

