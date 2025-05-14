🚆NJ Transit engineers could call a strike Friday at 12:01 a.m.

🚆Talks continue but both sides remain silent about progress

🚆The contingency plan can only accommodate 20% of NJ Transit rail riders

Engineers could call a strike against NJ Transit in less than two days as contract talks continue behind closed doors.

Neither side issued an update on talks Tuesday after Monday's meeting with the National Mediation Board. NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri issued a written statement that described them as "constructive" and looked forward to continuing them in good faith. Kolluri and Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers & Trainsmen General Chairman Tom Haas have both declined to comment to New Jersey 101.5.

BLET members have authorized a strike for Friday at 12:01 a.m. if no agreement has been reached. Service could continue uninterrupted if union leadership is confident a deal is close.

Gov. Phil Murphy said he is “hoping and praying they can find the common ground to avoid a strike.” An "all hands" meeting was scheduled with the governor and NJ Transit officials Tuesday to discuss what happens if a strike is called. His office did not disclose details of the meeting.

The governor also explained that service to MetLife Stadium for the Shakira concerts on Thursday and Friday was cancelled because a strike could be called as the first concert lets out.

"The concern was that you would give the impression to people that because they're able to get to the concert, potentially the concert running late, it's a big sold-out crowd that you'd have the implicit assumption that you'd get a ride home on NJ Transit," Murphy said. "It's possible you're clicking into the strike times."

NJ Transit's Hamilton station 5/14/25 NJ Transit's Hamilton station 5/14/25 (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

Contingency plan in place

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin urged both sides to remain at the negotiating table and warned of the “far reaching consequences” of a strike.

“The absence of reliable rail service would ripple through our economy, increase traffic congestion, and drive up pollution at a time when we should be working to reduce it. New Jerseyans expect and deserve a dependable transit system,” Coughlin said in a written statement.

Kolluri said that if a strike is called, NJ Transit's contingency plan for its rail service will provide service to only 20% of its riders at a cost of $4 million per day.

NJ Transit Rail Contingency Plan

Buses, light rail, PATH will run.

Current NJ Transit bus lines to be enhanced to focus service into New York

Four Park and Rides with supplemental bus service will operate from stations in Secaucus, Hamilton and Woodbridge plus the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel

No midday, late-night, weekend or reverse commute service will operate on these Park & Ride routes.

Riders who can work from home are encouraged to do so

NJ TRANSIT will enhance peak period service on existing New York bus routes in close proximity to rail stations. The routes are as follows:

Northeast Corridor: 108, 112, 115 and 129 bus routes



North Jersey Coast Line: 116 and 133/135 bus routes



Raritan Valley Line: 112 and 113 bus routes



Morris & Essex Lines: 107 bus route



Montclair-Boonton Lines: 193 and 324 bus routes



Main/Bergen County Lines: 145, 163, 164 and 190 bus routes



Pascack Valley Line: 163, 164 and 165 bus routes

Map shows alternative bus service offered by NJ Transit in the event of a strike Map shows alternative bus service offered by NJ Transit in the event of a strike (NJ Transit) loading...

Port Authority contingency plan

The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey said that some private carriers will be moving to a temporary location to accommodate additional NJ Transit arrivals and departures. The Lincoln Tunnel executive bus lane will expand its hours if needed.

PATH will maintain a regular schedule in the event of a strike.

