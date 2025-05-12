The president has spoken; his preferred pick for New Jersey's next governor is known.

In a social media post Monday evening, Donald Trump endorsed former assemblyman and 2021 GOP gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli.

“Jack Ciattarelli is a terrific America First Candidate running to be the next Governor of a State that I love, NEW JERSEY!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Ciattarelli wrote on social media that he was “truly humbled and honored to receive President Trump’s very strong endorsement."

The GOP primary race had already appeared to look like it was Ciattarelli's to lose, and the president's endorsement appears like it could effectively seal the deal. Ciattarelli's two opponents, radio host Bill Spadea and state Sen. John Bramnick, have trailed him in the polls.

The endorsement also represents Ciattarelli's transition from his role as a Trump critic to a Trump supporter. Ciattarelli had previously been critical of the 45th and 47th president and made an effort to distance himself from the Republican commander-in-chief during his 2021 campaign.

It remains to be seen how much Trump's presence will influence the New Jersey governor's race. New Jersey leans Democratic, but Trump unexpectedly overperformed in the 2024 election, coming within striking distance of Kamala Harris after losing the state by a wide margin in 2016 and 2020. That, and the narrowing gap between registered Democrats and Republicans in the state, has given the Garden State GOP hope in this election cycle.