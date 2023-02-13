Fish and cheese on a pizza? This Bayonne, NJ spot does it best

If you grew up in an Italian household, especially in the New York/New Jersey area, or if you have relatives in Italy, you know that there's a cardinal rule in food presentation. NEVER mix cheese and fish. Right?

The fast-food giant that created the popular sandwich with fish and cheese, many of us cringed. That said, cardinal rules are meant to be broken sometimes.

Thankfully my friend Tommy, one of the owners of Cafe Bello in Bayonne, pushed the envelope and it worked. Really well. Actually, beyond expectations.

We had a common sense town hall at the restaurant last week talking about how to bring back Hudson County and support small businesses across the state. The room was packed, the crowd was energized and the message resonated.

Yes, we can bring New Jersey back and make it the state people want to live, work, raise families, and retire.

After the event wrapped up, Tommy's team brought out the house specialty. Thin crust pizza with shrimp, vodka sauce, and cheese. I'll let the video speak for itself.

Bottom line, if you're in Bayonne, you have to stop by Cafe Bello. If you live outside of Bayonne, take it from me, worth. the. trip.

