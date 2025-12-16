🎥 Newark breaks ground on a $125M Lionsgate film and TV studio.

NEWARK — Construction has begun at what will be New Jersey’s first of three film and television production studios.

The 12-acre, $125 million-plus facility will be owned and managed by Great Point Studios, with Lionsgate as an anchoring tenant and namesake of the studios.

Six sound stages and full production campus planned

There will be six sound stages at the site of the former Seth Boyden Housing complex, along Frelinghuysen Avenue near the borders of Elizabeth and Hillside.

The 270,000 square-foot complex will also have production offices, set-building facilities, and on-site production services, including grip/electric, equipment storage, catering, props, parking, security, and more.

Community benefits agreement promises Newark jobs and training

Lionsgate, Great Point Studios, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, the Newark Housing Authority, as well as legislators and leaders like Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Gov. Phil Murphy recently marked the start of construction.

An event on Thursday included the signing of a community benefits agreement, which outlined a commitment to ensuring local job creation, new educational programs and other benefits for Newark residents.

During construction, 40% of total worker hours at the Newark studios site would be dedicated to Newark residents, officials said.

The studio is expected to create more than 600 long-term production jobs in the city, with an anticipated annual economic impact of more than $800 million.

Majority of permanent studio jobs reserved for Newark residents

When the studios open, 70% of the site's full-time employment opportunities—from maintenance, engineering, janitorial, administrative, landscaping, security, and other departments—will be reserved for Newark residents.

Locals will also receive priority consideration when applying for studio jobs, and there will be a “local-vendor preference policy” once open to support the city’s small businesses.

New Jersey becomes East Coast film hub with Lionsgate, Netflix, Paramount

Lionsgate was the first of three studio partners to sign with New Jersey, followed by Netflix and Paramount, a Skydance Corporation.

In October, 1888 Studios, a 58-acre film and television production campus being built along the waterfront in Bayonne, signed its long-term tenant deal with Paramount.

Netflix has been ramping up production around New Jersey, as it recently took ownership of nearly 300 acres at the former Fort Monmouth site in Eatontown and Oceanport.

The company has vowed to invest $1 billion in creating 12 soundstages across roughly 500,000 square feet, with other areas for film use and community amenities.

Following a groundbreaking in May, Netflix received its final municipal approvals for the multi-phase project.

