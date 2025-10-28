🎬 Paramount Skydance signs on as anchor tenant at massive new 1888 Studios.

BAYONNE — New Jersey has news about another groundbreaking film and television production site taking shape in Hudson County.

1888 Studios, a 58-acre film and television production campus being built along the waterfront in Bayonne, has signed a deal with Paramount, a Skydance Corporation.

Paramount has committed to move in as an anchor at the facility, for a minimum of 10 years under its new lease agreement.

Paramount Skydance brings Hollywood power to Bayonne

In August, Skydance Media closed an $8 billion merger with Paramount Global to create the new entertainment conglomerate.

Under. the new lease agreement, it will take up more than 285,000 square feet of the more than 1.1 million square foot facility, establishing a major production hub in New Jersey.

Inside 1888 Studios: New chapter of filmmaking in New Jersey

1888 Studios is being built by Togus Urban Renewal.

The 58-acre facility will offer over 1.1 million square feet of production space, as the largest campus-style production facility in the Northeast and one of the largest in the nation.

It will include 23 smart sound stages, with a minimum of 40-foot clear ceilings.

There will also be production support space, on-site industry vendors, including a dedicated lighting and grip facility, over 10 acres of “basecamp parking,” and an on-site 5-story parking garage.

Technology being installed at 1888 Studios will also include LED volume capture — which is already being offered in New Jersey at Eastern Effects’ 10 Basin Studios in Kearny.



NJEDA to vote on studio partner status and tax credits

Through New Jersey’s expanded Film and Digital Media Tax Credit program, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority can designate three studio partners and three film-lease partner facilities, each linked to large-scale infrastructure commitments.

Lions Gate became the state’s first studio partner in 2022, followed by Netflix as the second last year.

Paramount has now applied to become the state’s third studio partner.

On Thursday, the NJEDA Board will consider their application.

If approved, Paramount will then be eligible for tax credits on qualified production expenses, for future film projects made in New Jersey.

Edison’s legacy lives on in 1888 Studios’ name, design

1888 Studios was designated New Jersey’s first film-lease partner facility in May 2024.

The facility is named for the year that Thomas Edison patented the motion film camera, in a nod to New Jersey’s rightful birthplace of modern film.

The full circle approach is also seen in the design choices by architecture firm, Gensler, which lean into the style of “Golden Age Hollywood.”

