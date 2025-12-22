🚧 Turnpike widening plan sparks backlash in Jersey City

🌉 Newark Bay Bridge expansion still doubles lanes, critics say

🏛️ Murphy administration calls revised plan a major compromise

A revamp of a billion-dollar plan to widen New Jersey Turnpike Extension is being applauded by labor unions but jeered by local lawmakers who argue that the project threatens to funnel more traffic and pollution into Hudson County neighborhoods.

While Gov. Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Turnpike Authority unveiled a revised plan they describe as a compromise, incoming lawmakers and local advocates say the changes fall far short.

With construction set to begin in 2026 and Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill urged to intervene, the Turnpike could become one of the biggest transportation debates in North Jersey, with Democrats on either side of the divide.

What changed — and what didn’t

State officials announced the elimination of new travel lanes east of Exit 14A, calling the move a $500 million cost savings and a win for nearby communities. The revised plan still replaces the 1,270-foot Newark Bay Bridge with two new bridges carrying four lanes in each direction, doubling capacity at a point that narrows back to two lanes near Jersey City.

Murphy said that the project is crucial for supporting port growth in Newark, Bayonne, and Jersey City, emphasizing that no city, county, state or federal taxpayer dollars will be used to fund the $10.6 billion program.

Newark Bay Bridge, also known as the Turnpike Extension Bridge. (Google Maps)

The Newark Bay Bridge

The Newark Bay Bridge, officially named the Vincent R. Casciano Memorial Bridge but commonly known as the Turnpike Bridge or Turnpike Extension Bridge, carries tolled Interstate 78 traffic between Turnpike exits 14 and 14A.

The steel through-arch bridge connects Newark and Bayonne as part of the New Jersey Turnpike’s Newark Bay Extension. It is a key link to Hudson County, Jersey City, and the Holland Tunnel into Lower Manhattan.

Opened in 1956, the 1,270-foot three-span bridge crosses Newark Bay with 135 feet of clearance for ships serving Port Newark.

Assembly members Ravi Bhalla and Katie Brennan. (File photos)

Hudson County lawmakers push back

Assemblymembers-elect Katie Brennan and Ravi Bhalla, D-Hudson, joined transportation advocates in sharply opposing the plan, warning it will simply shift congestion into city streets. They argue that expanding the bridge will send more drivers cutting through Jersey City and Hoboken to reach the Holland Tunnel.

Advocates also question the value of the savings, noting that $500 million represents a small fraction of the total cost and calling for greater investment in NJ Transit instead.

Labor and local leaders line up behind project

Meanwhile, labor unions, mayors, and several Hudson County lawmakers praised the revisions, citing job creation, safer truck access to ports, and reduced conflicts between freight traffic and local drivers.

“The Newark Bay-Hudson County Extension Improvements Program will be a source of good union jobs for New Jerseyans for the next 20 years,” Mike Hellstrom Jr., LIUNA vice president and eastern regional manager, said. “The first project alone is expected to generate $2.8 billion in economic activity and create more than 25,000 jobs totaling $2 billion in earned income. New Jersey workers and their families can count on the future projects in the program to have similar impacts.”

Joe Fiordaliso, president of the American Council of Engineering Companies of New Jersey, hailed the plan as win for both truckers and car drivers.

“The revised plans for future projects in the Newark Bay-Hudson County Improvements Program offers a smart solution to that problem – a new set of ramps that will separate car and truck traffic inside the interchange," he said. "This is an important improvement that will be made without adding to the overall cost of the program.”

