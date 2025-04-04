NJ Turnpike’s $1.7B China-linked deal draws more questions

🔴 Democrat joins calls for NJ Turnpike transparency

🔴 Turnpike approved $1.7B deal with China-linked firm

🔴 Concerns that residents' private data could be at risk

Another federal lawmaker is joining the ranks of officials demanding to know why the New Jersey Turnpike passed over an American company to approve a massive deal with a firm that some claim has ties to communists in China.

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, sent a letter to the New Jersey Turnpike Authority raising concerns over their deal with TransCore.

The company, which has an office in Union County, was acquired three years ago by a Singapore firm with ties to China.

"With millions of Jersey drivers’ personal data stored in the E-ZPass system, the NJ Turnpike Authority must ensure that this information remains secure and does not fall into the hands of our greatest foreign adversary. We’ve seen China’s playbook before with TikTok and DeepSeek, and we cannot allow it to happen again," Gottheimer said.

Gottheimer joins U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District, in his skepticism that TransCore operates independently from China.

On Tuesday, Van Drew sent a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy urging an investigation into any possible ties between TransCore and the Chinese Communist Party.

Van Drew previously said the contract with the NJTA was a risk to national security. Several state lawmakers have raised similar concerns.

American company passed over

TransCore was awarded a $1.73 billion contract last year to handle E-ZPass for the NJTA.

Competitor company Conduent, which is based in Newark, was passed over despite its bid being $251 million lower than TransCore's deal.

Conduent filed a protest over the contract in October.

New Jersey 101.5 reached out to the NJTA for comment. Turnpike spokesman Thomas Feeney said he could not comment while the protest was ongoing.

Not controlled by China?

While lawmakers have said the contract is a possible national security risk, TransCore President and CEO Whitt Hall said those concerns are unfounded.

In a Feb. 11 letter to Van Drew, Hall said there is "no connection" between TransCore and the Chinese Communist Party.

He also said TransCore has a National Security Agreement with U.S. Departments of Justice and Treasury.

"Federal government oversight and regular audits ensure strict compliance with the NSA," Hall said.

