Former President Donald Trump spent the night in New Jersey at his Bedminster golf club as he recovered from an apparent assassination attempt on Saturday.

A gunman opened fire at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania before he was killed by a Secret Service sniper. One person was killed and two were critically injured.

The FBI has identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Penn.

Trump said a bullet struck his right ear in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place," Trump said.

Trump was hospitalized but released later Saturday evening.

The former president's private jet landed at Newark Liberty International Airport shortly after midnight Sunday morning, the Associated Press reported. He spent the night at his Bedminster golf club.

New Jersey reacts to Trump assassination attempt

In the hours following the shooting, New Jersey's top elected officials released statements condemning political violence and saying they were praying for Trump.

Gov. Phil Murphy

Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, D-N.J. 1st District

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District

Van Drew released a more detailed statement later Saturday.

"President Trump has always shown unwavering resilience and leadership in the face of adversity—from impeachment to indictment, arrest, and now attempted assassination—he consistently rises above. Regardless of political stance or personal feelings, violence is never justified in any circumstance. God bless President Trump, and may God bless America," Van Drew said.

U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J. 3rd District

U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J. 4th District

Smith said in a statement that he and his wife were praying for Trump and other victims.

"The full force of the Federal Government must be put towards investigating the cause of today’s events, and all parties involved must be held accountable. Actions must be taken to ensure this does not occur again. All Americans must unite and condemn all forms of political violence,” Smith said.

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District

U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. 7th District

U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. 8th District

U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J. 9th District

U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J. 11th District

U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J. 12th District

Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, R-Ocean

Mike Donohue, Cape May County GOP chair and former New Jersey Superior Court judge, released a statement shortly after the shooting.

"This is a time for all of us to come together as Americans and pray that President Trump is not seriously injured. It is incumbent upon all of us who care about America to maintain calm and civility as we pray for President Trump in this moment. There will be time enough to find out what happened, how and why. Right now may God bless and keep Donald Trump, and may God watch over the United States of America," Donohue said.

New photos from Trump assassination attempt

