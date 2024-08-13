New proposal could be a big win for frustrated NJ rail riders

⚫ NJ saw hundreds of train cancellations in one month

GLEN ROCK — Sick of hearing about delays on the tracks, a representative for New Jersey in U.S. Congress is making some moves that aim to relieve some stress for Garden State commuters.

The All Aboard Act from U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, includes a "bill of rights" for passengers that calls for refunds when trains fall way short of performing on time.

"The legislation will guarantee that passengers receive automatic, prompt, and full refunds if their trains are canceled or significantly changed by more than three hours," Gottheimer said during a press conference at the Glen Rock Boro Hall NJ Transit stop.

Statistics from Gottheimer's team find that more than 650 NJ Transit trains were canceled in June. More than half of the cancellations were credited to Amtrak, which handles the Northeast Corridor.

According to NJ Transit, 92.3% of trains would run on time if it weren't for Amtrak-related issues.

Gottheimer said he plans to meet with Amtrak regarding recent delays. He has requested a meeting with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttegieg.

In late June, NJ Transit and Amtrak officials announced plans to limit delays. The new approach includes additional and more extensive equipment inspections.

In response to Gottheimer's event on Monday, Amtrak said it's working hard to improve reliability "after nearly five decades of chronic underfunding."

"We and NJ Transit, like, Congressman Gottheimer, want on-time service that meets customer expectations and we are working diligently, together, to identify root causes and make improvements to the many old assets we rely on every day to support roughly 450 daily trains in New Jersey," the company told New Jersey 101.5 in an email.

During his press event, Gottheimer called on Amtrak to immediately deploy federal funds for infrastructure investment.

"I'm no Sherlock Holmes, but we know the culprit behind these delays," Gottheimer said. "It's bad and aging infrastructure. We know what we've got to do, now let's just get it done."

Amtrak says most of $6 billion in supplemental funding provided to the company in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is committed already to "other vital projects."

