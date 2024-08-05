Deadline announced for NJ Transit ticket refunds

The clock is ticking for anyone who wants a refund for NJ Transit tickets purchased prior to June 2024.

The agency has begun the refund process for one-way tickets purchased prior to June 1.

The refund window comes to a close on Dec. 31.

All one-way tickets purchased on or after July 1, 2024 are now valid for only 30 days, including the date of the purchase. This limit also applies to ten-trip rail tickets.

Individuals who purchased one-way tickets using NJ Transit's mobile app don't have to do a thing — they'll automatically receive a credit in their account if the tickets were purchased before June 1 and were unused as of Aug. 1.

Customers with paper tickets, though, need to go to a ticket window or office for a refund. A receipt helps, but customers who don't have a receipt can give their contact information and the last four digits of the card that was used for the original purchase.

The same process applies for individuals who purchased their tickets online and printed them out.

Refund processing can take three to four weeks, NJ Transit said.

