NJ gets another drive-thru for weed
WHARTON — These days, there's nothing wrong with getting marijuana handed to you through your car window ... if the transaction is occurring at a licensed facility.
A new cannabis dispensary in Morris County is the latest in New Jersey to offer a drive-thru option for customers.
Ascend has taken over the site of a former bank off Route 15 in Wharton.
Ascend Wellness says it relocated the dispensary from Montclair in order to serve a more underserved area.
The dispensary, which had its grand opening on June 28, spans approximately 3,000 square feet, with 13 sales terminals.
Ascend also has locations in Fort Lee and Rochelle Park.
In 2022, The Apothecarium in Lodi became New Jersey's first drive-thru pot dispensary. Several dispensaries now offer a convenient drive-thru option.
