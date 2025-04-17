NJ Turnpike greenlights big E-ZPass deal despite China fears

🔴 Despite national security concerns, contract moves ahead

🔴 Company denies accusations of ties to Chinese Communist Party

🔴 Republican congressman says it's unacceptable

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority is not reversing course on a contract with a company that some lawmakers have said may have ties to China.

On Tuesday, the NJTA released its final decision upholding the $1.7 billion contract awarded to TransCore. The firm will handle New Jersey E-ZPass services for the Turnpike.

The review was the result of a protest filed by Conduent, which had a bid that was $251 million less expensive than TransCore's.

In the final decision, NJTA Legal Director Thomas Holl said that TransCore, which has an office in Union, offered the most competitive price for the best service.

Lawmakers raise fear of China ties

Several officials have expressed concerns over TransCore in the months since the Turnpike Authority first awarded the contract.

Skepticism over the deal has been bipartisan, with letters and comments from U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, and Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, R-Ocean.

From left: Josh Gottheimer, Jeff Van Drew, Paul Kanitra (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(AP Photo/Mel Evans)(njleg.state.nj.us)

They said any company awarded the E-ZPass contract would have access to the private information of millions of New Jersey drivers.

On Wednesday, Van Drew said the Turnpike's final decision was "truly unacceptable." In February, the Republican said TransCore was "connected directly" with the CCP.

"Despite clear national security concerns, they chose to push forward instead of thoroughly investigating," Van Drew said on X.

Does the company hired by NJ Turnpike have ties to China?

Legal Director Holl wrote in the Turnpike Authority's final decision that any fears that communists control TransCore are "patently absurd."

Holl also said those fears had been stoked by Conduent — the company that was not awarded the contract — without evidence. And he chastised the firm for going to news media outlets while the protest was still being decided.

A New Jersey Turnpike toll plaza in Edison (Google Maps)

Various media outlets reported that in 2022, Singapore Technologies Engineering acquired TransCore. ST Engineering's parent company, Temasek Holdings, is wholly owned by the country of Singapore's finance minister.

However, Whitt Hall, the president and CEO of TransCore, said in a letter to Van Drew that the company was still based in America.

"TransCore is a U.S.-based company, led by an American leadership team, and has been for its entire 85-year history," Hall said. He also said the company has 340 employees at its office in Union.

The Turnpike Authority also said Conduent's fears over the involvement of a foreign entity were hypocritical.

Conduent's proposal included outsourcing software development and project management to India and Guatemala, according to the report.

