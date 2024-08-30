Bruce Springsteen spotted eating WHAT in Asbury Park?!

Holy peptic ulcer! Bruce, was this a good idea?

I’m getting ahead of myself. It’s no secret Bruce Springsteen gets out a lot in New Jersey. I believe I’m the only one left in Jersey who never ran into him.

Well, it happened again, this time I missed him by just four days. Kylie Moore and I broadcast the show from the boardwalk in Asbury Park on Friday.

On Wednesday, not even a mile away from where we were, Bruce showed up at Talula’s on Cookman. He was there with six crew members of the upcoming film “Deliver Me From Nowhere.”

Yes, he was gracious. Yes, he posed with staff for a picture.

Part of Talula’s Instagram caption read “What an awesome dude! Nice as everyone’s always told me. Come back anytime, Bruce!”

That’s all great and to be expected from a guy like Springsteen. But what did he eat?

There were seven people at that table so who knows who had what. But one of the several pizzas that came to his table was their Beekeper’s Lament pie, topped with hot Calabrian soppressata.

A spicy salami! Oh Bruuuuuuce. Are you sure buddy?

Bruce Springsteen had to postpone a lot of shows when he was stricken with a peptic ulcer about a year ago. I can’t imagine even eating any kind of pizza with a painful peptic ulcer let alone one with hot Calabrian soppressata.

But the thing is, he’s probably fine, peptic ulcers can heal.

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Perform At The Kia Forum (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) loading...

I’m sure since he’s back to performing that his ulcer healed quite some time ago and that he wouldn’t be going against doctor’s dietary restrictions. Also, contrary to myth, food itself doesn’t cause a peptic ulcer it only makes it more painful.

If anything him chowing down on pizza in Asbury Park would be a good sign that it’s really behind.

But hey, I’m allowed to worry like a helicopter fan! He’s the best living legend New Jersey has!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

