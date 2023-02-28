New Jersey dad fights to have daughter returned to the U.S.

New Jersey dad Matt Scibekg is in the fight of his life.

After being awarded full custody of his daughter Penelope by Judge Nieves in Union County, Matt has only seen his daughter for a brief period since 2021.

According to him, his daughter's mom lost custody when the courts in NJ deemed her "unfit." She resides in England and so far has refused to return or to send Penelope to the U.S. to see her father.

A Perry via Unsplash A Perry via Unsplash loading...

Matt is currently fighting through his attorneys to have his daughter returned to the United States.

His attorneys have brought the case to the Union County prosecutor and the Rahway police have taken Matt's sworn statement.

Since Penelope's mom is not a United States citizen, the case is currently tied up in the British court system.

Matt joined me on the air to make his plea in the hopes that elected officials in New Jersey might be able to weigh in and help.

If you are connected to a legal team or political office holder who might be able to help this NJ dad, please call the morning show and we'll get you in touch with Matt.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey . The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.