Top 4 places to get coffee in NJ
Coffee is fuel. Coffee is a relaxation break, and as Alec Baldwin put it so eloquently in the iconic movie Glengarry Glen Ross, "Coffee is for closers!"
Regardless of your passion for coffee, and need for it on a daily basis, taste and temperature matter.
Most fast-food places serve coffee way too hot.
Some have a taste that is only a step up from mud.
Now that I'm off pasteurized milk and cream, I'm ordering and drinking my coffee black.
OK, on the weekends I'll add some brown sugar to sweeten it up a bit. If you're out and about this week, here are some stops you gotta hit.
There are great coffee places throughout the Garden State, too many for any one list. Here are some of the ones our listeners thought deserved a mention.
As I have insisted for years, there are four regions in New Jersey. Central, South, North and the Shore.
I broke down the top four by those regions.
Central Jersey, Grover Mill Coffee in West Windsor.
South Jersey, Krumbs Cafe in Vineland.
Jersey Shore, Shore Pour in Sea Girt.
North Jersey, Wally's Bagels in Northvale.
