Top 5 places in NJ to get the best seafood for your home cooking

Caroline Attwood via Unsplash

I love seafood in all forms: shellfish, fin fish, even fish eggs.

It's not as simple as you think though to get fresh fish at the market for your home cooking.

Caroline Attwood via Unsplash
We spent many summers visiting family in Narragansett, Rhode Island and it was easy to literally by the current day's catch as the fishing boats were coming in.

Getty Images
Even the lobsters could be purchased for cash as the lobstermen came into the dock.

In Jersey, you can find the same quality, but ya gotta know where to go.

Here are the top places that listeners and my colleagues offered:

Beach Haven Fishery in Long Beach

Spike's Fish Market in Point Pleasant Beach

Pete's Fish Market in Plainfield

Bob's Seafood in Northfield

Freeman's Fish Market in Maplewood

