Careful! Plenty of Mother’s Day flowers can harm your pets

Like hopefully most of the world, here in New Jersey we love our moms. To show our love many of us buy flowers for Mother's Day. We are aware of all the varieties of flowers in that beautiful bouquet, we just know they looked gorgeous, and mom did too.

We also know that pets can sometimes get curious and admire the flowers, too. Some of them can be really harmful to pets, so here is some info that might help keep your dog or cat out of the vet's office this week.

According to Housedigest.com these are the most toxic flowers that you should could keep your pets away from.

Lillies

According to Dr. Kathryn Dench, MA, VetMB, and Chief Scientific Advisor at Paw Origins, lilies are famously toxic to cats and can also be harmful to dogs.

They contain a compound called lycorine that can cause kidney failure, especially in cats. For dogs, eating large amounts can lead to stomach upset and lethargy.

Tulips

They're a huge Mother's Day favorite but can be highly toxic for your pets. The bulbs of tulips contain a compound called Tulipalin A and B, which can cause a range of intense toxicity symptoms.

They include stomach upset, drooling, and loss of appetite, as well as nervous system problems like sedation, convulsions, and cardiac abnormalities.

Foxgloves

They're beautiful conical or bell-shaped flowers that come in cascading rows and in pink or purple shades.

They contain cardiac glycosides, which can cause gastrointestinal upset, drooling, vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, heart arrhythmias, and in severe cases, cardiac arrest in pets.

Daffodils

Along with their beautiful yellow trumpet-shaped beauty, they can also do your pet some serious harm if ingested. Daffodil bulbs contain alkaloids that can cause gastrointestinal upset, drooling, vomiting, diarrhea, and in severe cases, convulsions and cardiac arrhythmias, according to Dr. Dench.

Those are the top 4 choices of Dr. Dench of the flowers that moms sometimes get on Mother's Day that can not only mess up your pet's stomach but your carpets too.

So be advised that it's always smart to keep those beautiful bouquets out of your pet's reach. Some other flowers that could also be troublesome for your pet are Oleander, Azaleas, Hydrangeas, Chrysanthemums, Rhododendrons and Amaryllis.

Even though this year's weather wasn't ideal, I hope you all had a great Mother's Day!

