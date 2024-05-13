Your family can bottle-feed this adorable mini cow on NJ farm

If you want to give your kids a memory they will hold in their hearts forever have a got an idea for you. To be honest? This is something even adults would like you to experience.

There is a place called M&N Farms in Chesterfield that has an adorable Highland calf named Ella May. She was born in March and arrived at the farm on April 1. (No, no joke.) She is a miniature cow.

Let me explain this part first.

Mini Highland is a breed of cow that originated in Scotland. They are typically fluffy, well-tempered, super friendly and cuddly creatures that normally grow up to be only 36 to 42 inches high at most.

Of course, Ella May is still much smaller than that. They come in colors like brown, red, silver and others. Ella May seems so far to be between a brown and reddish brown.

Kaylin Bassett is a photographer and her father teaches horseback riding at M&N Farms. Ella May is not the first baby Mini Highland cow to grace the farm.

When I brought home my first baby mini cow, the kids would always help brush and walk him around the farm," Bassett explained. “Since baby cows need to be fed by bottle three times a day, I decided to open this up to the public.

That’s right. Customers can come to M&N Farms and bottle-feed this cuddly cutie until about mid-June when she’s weaned.

For $125 for a group of up to six you can bottle-feed this sweetie. You can even arrange to have professional photos taken of the whole thing. Plus you get to visit other animals there at the farm. Who wouldn’t love this?

Here’s her website where you can see not only Ella May’s photo but the other mini cows as well.

M&N Farms is on Extonville Road in Chesterfield, New Jersey. More info at Basset’s Memories in a Frame Facebook page.

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own. Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.