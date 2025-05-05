2-bus crash on NJ Turnpike hospitalizes 39
🚨One bus rear-ended another on the northbound NJ Turnpike near Exit 7 (Route 206)
🚨Both buses sustained serious damage
🚨39 passengers were taken to hospitals for treatment of minor injuries
CHESTERFIELD — Over three dozen passengers were hospitalized after colliding on the NJ Turnpike on Sunday afternoon.
State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said one of the Van Hool buses rear-ended another at 12:55 p.m. in the northbound outer lanes north of Exit 7 (Route 206). The crash caused a chain reaction collision involving three passenger vehicles traveling behind the buses.
From the bus crash, 39 people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.
MidJersey.news reported that at least 15 ambulances and paramedic units were dispatched to the crash scene.
A passenger from Allentown, Pennsylvania, told 6 ABC Action News that many people stopped at the crash to assist, including an off-duty police officer.
Buses heavily damaged
A photo of the bus by Kyle Mazza of UNF News shows heavy damage to the front of one bus and the rear of the other.
In a statement, Flixbus told NBC Philadelphia the buses were headed
from Arlington, Virginia, to New York City. The company said it owns the buses but independent bus partners were operating them.
State Police said their investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
Another crash hours later
Hours later, on the opposite side of the Turnpike, a crash involving a Toyota pickup truck and a GMC SUV injured four people in each vehicle.
