NJ Turnpike dropping Tesla from its charging stations
⚡New EV chargers are in use starting Monday at some NJ Turnpike service areas
⚡Any vehicle can charge up at the new charging stations
⚡Tesla has built its own chargers off the Turnpike
Tesla Superchargers are out and universal chargers are in on the New Jersey Turnpike.
The New Jersey Turnpike Authority says that the company' 64 superchargers are being replaced by Universal Open Access EV chargers operated by Applegreen Electric.
The first chargers will be available at the Vince Lombardi, Woodrow Wilson, Richard Stockton, James Fenimore Cooper, Joyce Kilmer, and Walt Whitman service areas as soon as Monday
The Molly Pitcher service area comes online in July and the Clara Barton and John Fenwick service areas during the fall.
“NJTA's decision to remove, rather than add, critical charging infrastructure is a setback for New Jersey's EV adoption goals of 100% Zero-Emission New Car Sales by 2035. It removes Turnpike access to the most reliable (99.9% uptime), least congested (<1% waiters) and cost-effective (~30% lower $/kWh) charging,” the company said on its X account.
The Turnpike Authority approved a contract with Applegreen Electric on April 25, 2023, to build 80 charging stations by the end of 2025 with an additional 160 in operation by April 2033.
Tesla built new charging stations
The company said it has been preparing for the possibility it would no longer have chargers on the Turnpike and says it has built 116 stalls near the Turnpike to continue service to Tesla owners.
The Applegreen chargers can be used by all types of vehicles, including Teslas.
Tesla has opened its first chargers on the NJ Turnpike in 2014 at the Molly Pitcher and Joyce Kilmer service areas.
