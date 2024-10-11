Truck crash dumps food all over NJ Turnpike

✅ A tractor-trailer rear-ended a parked truck

✅ One of the truckers was hospitalized with serious injuries

MANSFIELD (Burlington) — A double tractor-trailer crash closed a section of the New Jersey Turnpike as food was scattered all over the roadway.

State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said a tractor-trailer driving north in the right lane near Exit 6 (PA Turnpike Extension) rear-ended another parked on the shoulder about 2:15 a.m.

The driver, Luc-Desire Amougou, 38, of Newark, Deleware, suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the parked tractor-trailer, Timothy Mable, 62, also of Newark, Delaware, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Video posted by CBS Philadelphia showed one of the trucks had the Lidl grocery brand.

Resting on the shoulder is prohibited

Marchan did not disclose why Mable had pulled. Federal law prohibits truckers from pulling to the shoulder to rest or sleep.

The outer lanes were closed for several hours into the morning commute to remove the food and a fuel spill. The right lane of the outer lane was still closed over 12 hours later.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

New Jersey's top 10 driving pet peeves We've all witnessed at least one of these driving pet peeves while on New Jersey roads. Gallery Credit: Jill Croce

Celebrities who vowed to leave the United States after the election Rumors are flying that Bruce Springsteen has vowed to leave the country if Donald Trump wins the 2024 election. He didn’t say it.

But false promises of leaving the country if a celebrity didn’t get their way has been a real thing and not always said in jest.

Here’s a list of famous people who promised to leave the country if Trump were elected. I hope you didn't bet money on them leaving since none did. Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski