Truck crash dumps food all over NJ Turnpike
✅ A tractor-trailer rear-ended a parked truck
✅ One of the truckers was hospitalized with serious injuries
MANSFIELD (Burlington) — A double tractor-trailer crash closed a section of the New Jersey Turnpike as food was scattered all over the roadway.
State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said a tractor-trailer driving north in the right lane near Exit 6 (PA Turnpike Extension) rear-ended another parked on the shoulder about 2:15 a.m.
The driver, Luc-Desire Amougou, 38, of Newark, Deleware, suffered serious injuries.
The driver of the parked tractor-trailer, Timothy Mable, 62, also of Newark, Delaware, was hospitalized with minor injuries.
Video posted by CBS Philadelphia showed one of the trucks had the Lidl grocery brand.
Resting on the shoulder is prohibited
Marchan did not disclose why Mable had pulled. Federal law prohibits truckers from pulling to the shoulder to rest or sleep.
The outer lanes were closed for several hours into the morning commute to remove the food and a fuel spill. The right lane of the outer lane was still closed over 12 hours later.
