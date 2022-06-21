WATCH: Intense car fire on the NJ Turnpike caused miles of traffic

On Monday night, I spoke in Fort Lee. And yes, there were some traffic troubles.

As I made my way to Princeton after holding a town hall discussion on our parental bill of rights and small business protection act, surprisingly, I made it to the venue with zero issues, I hit a little traffic by Newark airport, but I was actually on time.

The trouble started when I ignored my navigation and stayed on the Turnpike despite being directed to take Exit 11 and the parkway to 287.

I stayed southbound to Exit 9 but got stalled in my progress by a car that had caught fire on the shoulder.

Of course, the firefighters were called from a southern unit so they approached the scene from the northbound lanes so the traffic there was backed up for miles.

