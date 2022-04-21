1 person killed in overturned tractor trailer on NJ Turnpike
ROBBINSVILLE — State Police said one person was killed after a tractor-trailer overturned on the northbound New Jersey Turnpike early Thursday morning.
Officials did not disclose the circumstances of the crash.
The truck flipped over just before 4 a.m. north of Exit 7A for Route 195, causing more than 4 miles of backed-up traffic during the morning commute.
The truck ended up on the left lane and shoulder of the outer lanes.
Pictures by MidJersey.news which was first to report the crash show a debris field that included boxes.
Lanes were blocked in both the inner and outer lanes for the clean-up and investigation of the crash.
Third fatality on the Turnpike this week
This was the third fatal accident on the Turnpike this week.
On Monday night, Jeanne M. Wurth, 53, of Pittsgrove, was killed when she was struck by a tractor-trailer as she stood in the left shoulder next to her disabled vehicle just north of the Delaware Memorial Bridge. The driver swerved to the left to avoid hitting the vehicle in the left lane.
According to a GoFundMe page created to help with the family's expenses, she and her husband Jerry Wurth are parents to two daughters age 12 and 14.
"Jeanne filled this world and everyone she came in contact with a beautiful smile and an infectious laugh. Her love for family and friends were evident to all ... Please hug your loved ones and tell them you love them for life at times is a fleeting moment."
Several hours later, at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, a Ford F150 pickup truck was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer pulling a flatbed as they entered the southbound Exit 1 toll plaza. The truck overturned, spilling its load of lumber, which blocked six toll lanes for most of the morning commute.
The passenger in the truck, Kastarra Sha Quinta Lawrence, 23 of Augusta, Georgia, died from injuries.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
