Being born in New Jersey, loving pizza is in our DNA. We grew up on it. Pizza was the Friday-night plan when we were kids, and it became the same ritual when we were raising our own. We bonded with friends over classic Jersey pizzeria slices, had our first jobs working there (mine was at Cousin Mario’s in Mays Landing), took our first dates there, and later drank more than a few beers with those iconic Jersey bar pies. In the ’80s and ’90s, me and my pals were regulars at a Chambersburg Trenton dive called Jules, and ever since those days I’ve been loyal to DeLorenzo’s—back when they were still in the ’Berg and now as a regular at their Robbinsville and Yardley locations. Around here, pizza isn’t a trend or a debate—it’s part of growing up.

Why pizza is part of growing up in New Jersey

What makes New Jersey special isn’t just that we love pizza, but that we love different kinds of pizza, each tied to a place, a moment, or a mood. Over time, three styles have come to define the Garden State pizza experience. Each one tells its own story, and each has places that have become legends for getting it right.

The three New Jersey pizza styles every local knows

Bar Pie

Bar pie is small, ultra-thin, and crispy—almost cracker-like—with sauce and cheese pushed all the way to the edge and just a little char from the oven. It’s designed to be eaten hot at the bar, usually one pie per person, no sharing required. This is the pizza of long nights, loud laughter, and cold drinks. Among the most highly praised bar pies in the state are Star Tavern in Orange, famous for its aggressive char and razor-thin crust; Kinchley’s Tavern in Ramsey, a North Jersey institution that turns out consistently perfect pies; and Pete & Elda’s in Neptune, where thin, crispy pies and oversized mugs have earned near-mythical status.

Tomato Pie

Tomato pie is a true Jersey original, rooted in Trenton’s Italian bakeries. It features a thick, airy crust topped with bold, often slightly sweet tomato sauce, with little or no cheese, and is typically served square. It’s just as good warm as it is at room temperature, which makes it ideal for family gatherings and long afternoons. The benchmarks remain DeLorenzo’s Tomato Pies and Papa’s Tomato Pies both in Robbinsville, where the balance of crust, sauce, and char is unmatched. Both historic, and both fiercely defended by generations of locals.

Jersey Thin Crust

This is the pizza most of us grew up calling “regular.” Medium-thin, crisp but still foldable, with evenly balanced sauce and cheese, it’s the backbone of New Jersey pizza culture. Done right, it’s comforting, familiar, and endlessly craveable. Standouts include Conte’s Pizza in Princeton, known for its clean, classic flavor; Vic’s Italian Restaurant in Bradley Beach, a Shore favorite with old-school charm; and Pizza Land (famous from the opening of the Sopranos) in Belleville, "Nice thin crust pizza. Flavor was there. Just an old school Jersey Italian pizza joint!"

More than food: pizza as New Jersey identity

Arguing over which style is best kind of misses the point. In New Jersey, there’s a pizza for every phase of life—after Little League games, on first dates, during late nights with friends, and now with the next generation crowding around the table. Whether you’re grabbing a bar pie, picking up a box of tomato pie, or folding a classic thin slice, you’re not just eating pizza. You’re taking part in something we’ve been doing here forever—and hopefully always will. 🍕

