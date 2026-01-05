It’s always exciting when El Presidente of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, visits a Garden State pizza joint to give them one of his famous "One Bite Pizza Reviews."

What good is it having some of the best pizza in the country if it’s not going to be appreciated?

In 2025, Portnoy visited multiple New Jersey establishments, two of which were highlighted in his channel’s “Best of” video

The first one given the shout-out is in Jackson.

Mona Lisa Pizza

Before Portnoy even gave his One Bite Review, he took notice of the pizzeria’s owner, Joe.

Guy in there…like… straight out of like Goodfellas. Italian vibes, jumpsuit.

Eyyy, that’s what you get when you come to Jersey, Dave!

Portnoy always appreciates when the slice he’s trying doesn’t have any “flop.”

“Good. Good football pizza. Good crisp!”

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza Review for Mona Lisa Pizza in Jackson, NJ: 7.5

“I could eat it all day long.”

Check out Mona Lisa Pizza at 347 N County Line Rd in Jackson, NJ.

The other New Jersey pizza joint highlighted in the 2025 review is a Lyndhurst staple.

Vinnie’s Mootz

Portnoy tried both the round pie and the square pie, admitting that the square is the tastier choice in his opinion.

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza Review for Vinnie Mootz in Lyndhurst, NJ: 7.8

The square pie received a 7.9.

You can find Vinnie’s Mootz at 356 Valley Brook Ave. in Lyndhurst, NJ.

Do you consider yourself a pizza expert, especially when it comes to Jersey slices? See if you and El Presidente have the same thoughts on these Garden State pizzerias.

