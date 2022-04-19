2 killed in NJ Turnpike crashes within hours of each other

Two people were killed in separate crashes on the southern end of the New Jersey Turnpike Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

A Ford F150 pickup truck was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer pulling a flatbed as they entered the southbound Exit 1 toll plaza around 4:30 a.m. The truck overturned, spilling its load of lumber, which blocked six toll lanes for most of the morning commute.

The passenger in the truck, Kastarra Sha Quinta Lawrence, 23 of Augusta, Georgia, died from injuries. Driver Corey McKonnen Duncan Jr., 23, also of Augusta, was hospitalized with critical injuries, Trooper Brandi Slota said.

The driver of the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Slota.

Struck outside their vehicle

Jeanne M. Wurth, 53, of Pittsgrove, was standing in the left shoulder of the northbound Turnpike just north of the Delaware Memorial Bride around 11 p.m. Monday when she was hit by a tractor-trailer standing next to her disabled vehicle.

The driver of a tractor-trailer swerved to the left to avoid hitting the vehicle and struck Wurth, according to Slota. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's the second fatal crash on the Turnpike involving a driver who got out of their vehicle in less than a week. Charles H. Niclas 3rd, 43, of Somerdale, was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on Saturday afternoon.

State Police advise staying inside your vehicle if you have to pull over to the safest thing to do. Drivers should also turn on their hazard lights and call 911.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

