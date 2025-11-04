💥 A NJ man is charged with bias intimidation after a rock smashes glass at a Mexican restaurant.

ROBBINSVILLE – A Mercer County man has been accused of specifically targeting a Mexican restaurant, smashing a glass door and window with a rock.

Robbinsville Police received multiple 911 calls on Saturday at 7:58 p.m., reporting the vandalism at Tacorito at 2346 Route 33, in Robbinsville.

Responding officers spoke with witnesses who described the suspect as a heavyset Black man, dressed in all black clothing and wearing a black face mask with a white skull design.

“Unfortunate news. Tacorito Robbinsville will be closed tomorrow due to someone hitting our window with a rock twice in 1 night. This is the second time it has happened to us in 3 weeks,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Drone search and cameras help Robbinsville police locate suspect

Officers checked the surrounding area and sent up a drone to see if they could track down the suspect.

At 9:32 p.m., a Robbinsville communications officer monitoring township traffic cameras saw a person matching the suspect’s description, walking in the area of Route 33 and North Commerce Square.

Man charged with bias intimidation and criminal mischief

Officers found Hassan K. Hill, who was taken in for questioning.

The 26-year-old Robbinsville resident admitted to throwing the rock and made statements indicating bias motivation, police said.

Hill has been charged with second-degree bias intimidation and third-degree criminal mischief.

He was first taken to Robbinsville Police Headquarters, and then the Mercer County jail pending a first court appearance.

“We encourage anyone who witnesses or experiences a potential bias-related incident to contact our department immediately,” Robbinsville police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mayor, community rally behind TacoRito after vandalism

Robbinsville Mayor Dave Fried also slammed the incident, saying “There is absolutely no place for hate or vandalism in Robbinsville.”

“Robbinsville has always taken pride in being welcoming, respectful, and diverse — and we intend to keep it that way,” Fried said on Facebook.

He added “Now, let’s do what Robbinsville does best — stand together. Please stop by TacoRito, support their business, and remind everyone that kindness and unity will always be the Rvile way!”

TacoRito Robinsville had reopened for business on Monday, thanking police for their quick response and hard work. The restaurant asked patrons to “forgive our appearance right now as we’re trying to get the window and door fixed as soon as possible.”

TacoRito offers fresh-made tacos, burritos and rice bowls, at three locations in Mercer County — Robbinsville, Hightstown and Plainsboro.

