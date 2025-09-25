It’s officially fall, which means it’s the season of colorful leaves, hoodies, boots, horror movies, pumpkin spice, and bonfires.

Dare I say, the best season of all?

It also means that it’s a great time for New Jersey farmers’ markets.

Fall is the perfect time to wander around with your hot apple cider to look at everything local vendors have to offer, whether you want baked goods, fruits, vegetables, crafts, or wine.

If you weren’t already aware of them, there are some great spots right here in the Garden State, apparently some of the best in the nation!

New Jersey farmers’ markets

The company, Mixbook, carried out a survey of thousands of families across the U.S. to determine which farmers’ markets were considered the favorites in the country.

Basically, they asked which ones people would most want to visit if distance had nothing to do with it.

Where would they want to go? Two New Jersey spots made the list.

Robbinsville Farmers Market, Robbinsville

Each Tuesday evening, from July 1 through September 30, Miry Run Recreation Area comes alive with a community vibe under the twilight sky.

You’ll find a bounty of fruits, veggies, plants, pet treats, and food stalls, plus live music and craft days that make fall feel like a weekly neighborhood festival.

Bordentown City Farmer's Market

Every Sunday through September, the Bordentown Farmer’s Market hosts a lively gathering where fresh produce meets handmade crafts.

It’s one of those markets where neighbors swap recipes over late-summer tomatoes and early pumpkin finds — small-town simplicity with plenty of seasonal charm.

Walking around these markets will give you the charming feeling that you’re in an autumnal place like Stars Hollow (that’s for the Gilmore Girls fans reading this, but for the non-Gilmore fans — that’s a positive feeling).

Be sure to check out your nearby farmers’ markets this fall to support local Jersey businesses.

