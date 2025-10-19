It's no secret we're known for our Italian food in New Jersey. Sure, we have plenty of other ethnic food here, but Italian is our specialty.

Whether you're in North, South, or Central New Jersey, we've all got that go-to spot we frequent the most.

And they always deliver the best food.

Recently, nj.com did their review of the 51 best Italian restaurants in New Jersey. Their list gets into every corner of New Jersey. Whether you're from way up in Sussex County or down in Salem County, there's sure to be a spot on this list that you recognize.

And at #30 on their list came my personal favorite spot, Toscano Steakhouse in Bordentown. Now, I'm deferring to the experts of this list. They have been to and tried far more Italian cuisine in New Jersey than I have. But it would be hard for me to not have this place at number one.

Sure, Toscno's is a delicious steakhouse, but they've got the Italian cuisine to pair perfectly with it.

Couple that with the fact that they're in the cute downtown of Bordentown City and this place will be your new favorite.

Locals love it so much that it's borderline impossible to get a reservation here. You need to book weeks in advance before you can finally get in.

So even though they weren't listed at number one, I'm glad Toscano Steakhouse made this list. You can't describe NJ's Italian scene without Toscano Steakhouse being mentioned.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

