Few things hit better than a weekend bagel.

Picture this: after a long week of work, you wake up to the sunshine on a Saturday morning, and head to your favorite bagel shop. It doesn’t get much better than that.

I went to a new spot this weekend, Bagels n’ Cream, in Robbinsville, New Jersey. You can find them at 1051 Washington Boulevard. They’re less than a mile from Delorenzos.

The staff was incredibly friendly, and even though the place was mobbed, the line was quick and efficient. It took about a minute for me to get my pork roll, egg, and cheese sandwich, even though there had to be 25-30 people in there waiting to order and get their food.

It’s the kind of service you dream about. The inside smelled of freshly made bagels, too, so you could tell it was going to be good.

It was one of my favorite breakfast sandwiches to date, too. The bagel-to-meat ratio was perfect.

I highly recommend this spot if you haven’t tried it out yet.

You know when a place has people waiting out the door to get in, that it’s going to be good.

Although I don’t live particularly close to here, it’s a spot I’m going to frequent. All of their bagels looked amazing, and they had a very wide selection of cream cheeses as well.

They also asked if I wanted salt, pepper, and ketchup on my sandwich, which I thought was strictly a North Jersey thing. I opted for just the salt and pepper.

Hit up Bagels n’ Cream if you’re ever in the Robbinsville area!

