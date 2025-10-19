The fall season is great for a number of reasons, but the worst thing about it to me is that the golf season is coming to an end.

The mornings start getting colder, daylight gets shorter, and the leaves start falling off the trees.

So I’ve been making a point to play some golf as much as I can before the season is over, and this weekend I played at Burlington Country Club in Westampton, New Jersey.

It’s a private course, so you can only get on if you know a member. That part stinks, but I understand why the course is private. It’s kept in amazing condition and has a really fun layout.

The course was built in 1929 and has a very traditional type of feel to it.

Perhaps my favorite perk of this course is that members don’t need to schedule tee times except for weekends before 11 a.m..

Their website says “enjoy golf on your own schedule,” and they mean it. You don’t need to book tee times on weekdays. Just show up to the course and you can play whenever the first tee is open.

I think this may be the greatest rule a golf club has ever created. They understand we all have busy schedules and sometimes you just want to get out for nine holes after work. Instead of getting shut out because there are no tee times, you can show up and play. Seriously, my hats off to them for this rule.

The course is always in unbelievable condition; you’d be hard-pressed to find a better course in the area.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

