You just never know what can happen on the roads. We learn this every day in New Jersey, and we hear about it on the airwaves all the time. Crazy things happen.

Which is why it's a good thing to be prepared and have your car packed with things you may need in case of an emergency.

Last week, EJ and I asked our listeners about things they keep in their car. We figured we'd hear the classics, like charging cords, sunglasses, etc.

We were shocked by some of the responses from both the app chat and those on the air.

Some of you truly had things I would have never thought about.

I keep my car pretty empty, so in case of an emergency, I may very well be screwed. Although after hearing some of these answers, I may be adding some of these to my car.

Do you have any of these ready to go?

10 things New Jerseyans should keep in their car Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

